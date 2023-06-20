KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents hit the polls Tuesday to weigh in on the city’s mayoral and city council seats.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is seeking a second term in office, but challenger and perennial candidate Clay Chastain hopes to unseat him.

In the April primary, Lucas easily led over Chastain with about 81% of the vote, which could signal an easy reelection Tuesday.

Meanwhile, every Kansas City Council seat is up for election this year. Due to term limits, new faces will take over at least six of the council’s 12 seats, which could have a big impact on Kansas City’s governance.

But incumbents like Eric Bunch, Melissa Robinson and Brandon Ellington are also vying to keep their positions on the council.

Additionally, in the 2nd and 5th districts, candidates Wes Rogers and Ryana Parks-Shaw are running unopposed and will easily secure their seats, pending a large write-in campaign.

FOX4 is tracking all contested races in Kansas City’s June 20 election. Check this page for the latest results after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.