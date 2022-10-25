KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said it had no knowledge of a mailer for a state senator from the Northland that implies police commanders support him in his reelection.

Voters in parts of Platte and Buchanan counties received the mailer. It shows Republican Tony Luetkemeyer with KCPD officers and Gov. Mike Parson.

In a statement, Kansas City’s police department said it did not approve the mailer.

“KCPD members posed for a photograph with elected officials as they often do no matter their political affiliation. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department had no knowledge of the creation of this political mailer and it was done so without our permission.” Kansas City Police Dept. Statement

Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar said that’s not good enough. She’s calling the ban on police involvement in political activity a double standard and is demanding action.

The second district councilwoman says earlier this year her son, former police Capt. David Loar, was suspended and forced to retire for allegedly participating in the production of a political campaign video for U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens.

Councilwoman Loar says her son never approved photos or video during the Greitens ride along, and a special Platte County prosecutor found no evidence that Capt. Loar violated the state law on police involvement in politics.

“I have kept my distance and I’ve never interfered at all, ever,” Teresa Loar said. “And I didn’t interfere this time either. This is my first public statement. And I can tell you I am one mad momma! For this to happen and my son to lose a 26 year career that he dearly loved, and he was a good police officer! And we are in need of good police officers.” Teresa Loar, Kansas City Councilwoman

Loar says she was taken aback when she received a campaign mailer over the weekend for Missouri state senator Tony Luetkemeyer, which included a photo of police commanders seemingly in support of Luetkemeyer.

Loar called on interim police chief Joe Mabin to immediately suspend all officers in the campaign photos or reinstate her son to his former position.

Mayor Quinton Lucas is in Chicago Tuesday, but in a tweet earlier this week, he said he was: “Saddened to see a mailer violating the law. More disappointed KCPD played a role in this stunt.”

