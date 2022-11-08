KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City voters went to the polls on Tuesday, approving all three ballot questions regarding parks and facility upgrades, affordable housing, and tracts of land.

Here’s a breakdown of the three questions Kansas City residents supported:

Kansas City Question 1

Voters approved issuing $125 million in general obligation (GO) bonds with a 71% to 29% vote, according to unofficial election results.

The measure will send nearly $80 million in bonds over five years for the following:

Make upgrades at community centers,

Reopen shuttered public pools,

Fix historic fountains,

Make upgrades to several public parks

The other $45 million in GO bonds will be used to address deferred maintenance needs at the Kansas City Convention Center, the city said.

“This is a no-tax-increase bond election, and so there is no particular impact on anyone who is paying their tax bill,” Lucas said in October.

“Instead, this is the sort of thing where we actually saw that we have the opportunity on our city balance sheets to bring up this important issue so that we could address deferred maintenance,” Lucas added.

Kansas City Question 2

Affordable housing also got a boost with voters approving Question 2 by about 71% to 29%, according to unofficial results.

The ballot measure will issue up to $50 million in bonds toward the Housing Trust Fund, creating affordable housing in neighborhoods in need.

According to the city, the $50 million will be Kansas City’s largest investment in affordable housing ever made.

The Housing Trust Fund has funded nearly 500 new units of affordable housing, including over 120 units for transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Kansas City Question 3

Two tracts of land, totaling about 12 acres, will be removed from the Kansas City parks system in Platte County after voters passed Kansas City Question 3 with a 55% to 45% margin, according to unofficial results.

KCUR reported the city wants to modify the existing right-of-way to make way for the proposed Tiffany Springs Parkway between NW Prairie View Road and North Amity Road. That project has no timetable for construction.

See results for all local ballot questions in the Kansas City area below:

