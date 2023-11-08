KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City voters decided to extend the city’s current sales tax to support public transportation.

73% of voters in Kansas City supported passing a 10-year, 3/8-cent tax.

This money will now fund more than a quarter of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s (KCATA) budget. The previous agreement was set to expire in March.

According to the KCATA, if voters had said “no” to the tax, a number of bus routes and about 100 jobs would have been terminated.

According to city staff, in the last 10 years, the sales tax has generated $371 million. In August, it was estimated that it would generate approximately $421 million over the next decade.

The tax collected on retail sales will then be passed on to KCATA during the annual contract renewal.

This sales tax will go into effect at the end of March and expire in 2034.