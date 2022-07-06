A voter registration application form with a hand holding pen near the ‘Yes/No’ checkboxes of the ‘Vote-by-Mail’ section.

OLATHE, Kan. — The deadline to register to vote in Kansas for the Aug. 2 primary election is less than a week away.

Kansans have until July 12 to register to vote for the upcoming election.

Residents can register online. A valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card is required. Without one of those forms of ID, Kansas residents must register using a paper application.

Kansans can also register to vote in person at their county election office, the Secretary of State’s Office, or at their local Department of Motor Vehicles.

Once you submit your voter registration application, your local county election office will notify you.

You must re-register each time you change your name, address or party affiliation for voting, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

Not sure if you’re registered or if the information is up-to-date? You can check your voter registration online here.

In the Aug. 2 primary, Kansas residents will vote on several big items, including Kansas governor, attorney general and the Value Them Both abortion measure. The latter could have a big impact on abortion rights in Kansas depending on what voters decide next month.

The group Value Them Both pushed to put a measure on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary election that could reverse a Kansas Supreme Court ruling. The justices held that the state constitution gives women the constitutional right to an abortion, effectively limiting regulation by state lawmakers.

Voting “no” on this amendment would make no changes to the Kansas constitution and could restrict state legislators from regulating abortion.

Voting “yes” would amend the Kansas Constitution, saying there is no right to abortion in the state. But if the measure passes in August, abortion will not be banned immediately in Kansas. It would simply return the power to regulate abortion to state lawmakers.

Some Kansas counties in the Kansas City area are already seeing an uptick in registration and vote by mail applications ahead of the Value Them Both vote.

All registered voters in Kansas can vote on this constitutional amendment in the August election next year, no matter their political affiliation.