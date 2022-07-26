KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A constitutional amendment surrounding the right to abortion in the state of Kansas is driving an expected record turnout.

The “Value Them Both” Amendment would reverse a state supreme court ruling that found the right to an abortion in the Kansas constitution.

If passed, it gives state lawmakers the option to pass laws regarding abortion.

Not only will more voters be voting this time around, but election leaders also say there are now more places for Kansans to cast their ballots than ever before.

“I definitely think the question is driving voter turnout that is for sure” said Michael Abbott the Wyandotte County election commissioner.

A sentiment shared by Fred Sherman, the Johnson County election commissioner.

“It’s driving up a good participation rate, so far we’ve seen over 45,000 voters,” Sherman said.

The Amendment could change abortion rights in the state, is on the primary ballot for all Kansas voters. The issue has people across the state flocking to the polls in droves.

“We’re seeing very good and enthusiastic healthy voter turnout for this primary election,” Sherman said.

Wyandotte and Johnson County election commissioners say they will see at minimum at least a 15% jump in turnout. Sherman said from what they’ve seen this mirrors more of a presidential election than a primary or even the midterms.

“We’re going to see a good probably record setting turnout for the August primary here,” Sherman said.

But with the influx of voters turning their feeling into actions on both sides, the question is, are election officials ready? Well, they answered yes — with more sites and workers than ever before.

“We are very prepared I’m actually very fortunate we have a lot of election workers,” Abbott said.

“We prepared for it and by offering 16 advance voting sites that’s more than we’ve ever offered,” Sherman said.

In the end they’re happy people are letting their voices be heard no matter what side of the issue you’re on.

“It’s always enthusiastic to see the voters here….it is good to see a lot of voters happy coming in to vote,” Sherman said.

Reminders ahead of election day: You can Vote through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday voting will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, the day before the election, you can vote from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you want to mail in your ballot today is the last day to request that and they will accept those up until Friday August 5 if it is post marked by August 2.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.