OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As the clocked past midnight Wednesday, two high-profile Kansas races were still too close to call.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is vying for her second term Tuesday in Republican-leaning Kansas against state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. But Kansans still don’t know who will take the state’s top seat.

A FOX4/Emerson College poll released earlier this month showed slim margins between Kelly and Schmidt. The two were separated by just 3 percentage points in the poll.

Now, unofficial results show Kelly and Schmidt have a 49.6%-47.3% margin with 95% of precincts reporting, as of midnight. The Associated Press has not called the race at this time.

Tuesday night, both Kelly and Schmidt spoke to supporters at their respective watch parties, neither one conceding. Kelly expressed that she’s optimistic, and Schmidt stressed he wants to make sure all the votes are counted.

The race for attorney general may be even closer than the race for governor.

Unofficial results show Republican Kris Kobach with a 50.7% to 49.3% lead over Democrat Chris Mann. FOX4’s polling predicted this would be a tight race, showing just a point difference in polling.

Both candidates said Tuesday night the race was too close to call, and they’ll wait for election officials to count all the votes.

