KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters on both sides of the state line hit the polls Tuesday to cast their vote on city council, school board and other races.

On the Kansas side, residents in Johnson and Wyandotte counties, there are multiple mayoral, city council, county commission and school board seats up for grabs.

Meanwhile, on the Missouri side, residents can weigh in on ballot questions that will affect their tax dollars.

Johnson County expects a voter turnout of about 25-30% with several high-interest races; meanwhile, several election boards on the Missouri side are expecting about 10% of voters to turn out.

See the results from all November 2023 general election in Jackson, Platte, Clay, Cass, Johnson and Wyandotte counties below starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday: