WICHITA, Kan. — If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says it may be wrong.

Kansas voters said they’re getting texts directing them to vote at polling locations in their county — but they’re the wrong ones.

Schwab said the text messages did not come from his office.

Several viewers contacted FOX4’s sister station KSNW in Wichita about the suspicious texts. Carla Thompson sent a picture of the text. She said it had her correct home address, but the wrong polling place.

(Courtesy Carla Thompson)

Schwab said the texts appear to be from an out-of-state organization called Voting Futures.

It’s not the only organization sending bad information about polling locations.

On Sunday, Yolanda McKinney received a text message from a number she did not recognize. In it, Mari with Black Voters Matter reminds her to vote Nov. 8 at a polling location on N. 72nd Street. It even includes a picture of that location, Eisenhower Middle School.

McKinney said there was one problem.

“I’m like, really, are they serious? This is Eisenhower! I’ve never voted at Eisenhower! Why are they sending this to me?” McKinney said.

While Black Voters Matter is a legitimate organization, on Monday, they sent FOX4 this statement:

“We’ve been made aware that text messages have been sent to voters via our third party vendor, Movement Labs, which included incorrect polling place information. Movement Labs has acknowledged and taken full responsibility for the error, as BVM did not endorse these text messages. We are deeply sorry for the confusion that these text messages created and have taken steps to correct this situation. We are thankful for the community members and media representatives who brought this to our attention.

Our mission is to build power in Black communities, and part of how we do that is by providing accurate information to community members who are often excluded from voter mobilization efforts. The last thing we ever want is for our outreach to be confused with intentional disinformation which is sometimes targeted to our communities. We look forward to working with community-based groups who would like to help us to be even more effective at building power in our communities.”

Sharon Brett of the Kansas ACLU said her office has received at least 23 calls about the texts.

“It is certainly mass disinformation,” Brett said.

The Kansas ACLU says another group, Voto Latino, also utilized Movement Labs and had the same error.

“Voters should be on high alert for these messages,” he said. “The secretary of state’s office does not use third parties to contact voters or share election information on our behalf. State and local election officials are the trusted sources for election information, and I encourage voters to contact our office or their county election office for assistance.”

It’s unclear if Voting Futures is legitimate and if they also worked with Movement Labs. FOX4 reached out to Movement Labs and, so far, has not heard back.

“The most important thing that people can do is look up and verify their correct polling location,” Brett said.

The secretary of state’s election website provides accurate information about polling locations at VoteKansas.gov.

Schwab said voters could also call the elections division at 785-296-4561 if they have questions or require more information.

Regardless, McKinney worries how this could confuse voters and impact turnout.

“It was just uneasy for me,” McKinney said. “If I didn’t know then I would’ve been out on 72nd standing in line going through the whole process, just to be told, ‘No, you’re in the wrong place.’”

