OLATHE, Kan. — Election workers in Johnson County, Kansas, are ready for the start of in-person early voting Saturday.

Election workers said there may be long lines on Election Day because the Johnson County ballot is a big one: 19 inches long.

There are 27 judicial retention questions alone on every Johnson County ballot and two lengthy constitutional questions.

The election commissioner wants people to do their research at home or request a mail-in ballot to help prevent long lines on Election Day.

“The time it’s going to take to vote with all the questions and different constitutional amendment questions, it could take someone 7-10 minutes to fill out their ballot, particularly if they haven’t done their research ahead of time,” Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said.

“That amount of time will create some capacity constraints. We have a fixed number of voting machines.”

Sherman said Johnson County already has mailed out about 24,000 ballots earlier this week, and the county continues to process about 2,000 applications a day for mail-in ballots. Sherman estimates Johnson County could see 40,000 mail-in ballots returned.

Here are a list of advance voting locations Johnson County residents can go to:

Oct. 22-Nov. 5, Nov. 7

Oct. 22-Nov. 5

Oct. 29-Nov. 5

Voting hours at these locations vary, so check the Johnson County Election Office’s website for the full list.

