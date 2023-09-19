KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and volunteers will be out and about today to encourage many to register.

Volunteers with the League of Women Voters will be on the MCC Penn Valley campus starting at 11 a.m. to encourage students who have not yet registered to vote to do so.

They will also be at various bus stations around town doing the same. There are many people in Kansas City who are eligible to vote but have never officially registered to vote.

Of the 233 million U.S. citizens who are 18 years old and older, only 161 million of them are registered to vote. That means around one in four people are not registered to vote.

Here’s a list of where volunteers will be Tuesday to get you registered:

31st and Troost bus stop

39th and Troost bus stop

63rd & Troost bus stop

Pershing & Main at Union Station

Vivion & North Oak in North Kansas City

Barry Rd & North Broadway in North Kansas City

The deadline to register to vote is October 9th.