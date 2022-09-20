MISSION, Kan. — Mission voters have approved a proposal to renew a special sales tax to support the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

With 1,814 ballots cast, voters approved an extension of the city’s current 3/8-cent retail sales tax through 2033.

Roughly 26% of the 7,073 registered voters in Mission participated in the mail-in election. Unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office show 1,551 people (or 85.5%) voted in favor of the sales tax renewal, while 262 (14.4%) voted against it.

The sales tax is expected to generate approximately $1 million annually to be used for parks and recreation maintenance and upgrades.

Over the last decade money from the special tax has been used for projects like the replacement of the Mission Family Aquatic Center and for repairs at the Powell Community Center.

The tax rate renewal will go into effect April 1, 2023, and expire in March 2033.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.