KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Certain registered voters living in Missouri are now allowed to cast an absentee ballot for the April 4 municipal primary.

Absentee voting is only available for voters who meet one of the following six criteria:

Will be absent from their voting jurisdiction on Election Day Are incapacitated or confined due to illness, disability, or caring for an incapacitated person and reside at the same address Are restricted by religious belief or practice Are employed as: An election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place

A first responder

A health care worker

A member of law enforcement Are incarcerated, but have retained all voting qualifications Certified participation in the address confidentiality (SAFE at Home) program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns

Voters who fall into one of the six categories may cast an absentee ballot in-person or my mail through Monday, April 3. Mail-in ballots much arrive at the Election Board by 7 p.m. on April 4.

To absentee vote in person, go to the following area in the location where you are registered:

Kansas City, Mo. (Voters living in KCMO within Jackson Co.)

Kansas City Election Board Poll Worker Training Center inside Union Station, lower level B Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3 Saturday, April 1 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Park in the Union Station West garage Anyone with a physical disability may park in the Union Station front South lot while absentee voting



Jackson Co., Mo. (Voters in Jackson Co. outside KCMO)

Jackson County Election Board 215 N. Liberty, Independence, MO Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Cass County, Mo.

Cass County Clerk’s Office 102 East Wall St., Harrisonville Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Clay County, Mo.

Clay County Election Board 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Platte County, Mo.

Platte County Election Board 2600 NW Prairie View Road, Platte City Daily during normal business hours



Missouri No Excuse Absentee Voting

Any registered voter in Missouri can vote early, without an excuse, beginning March 21. Voters can cast ballots at their local election board office, listed above.