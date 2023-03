KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Tuesday, Missouri voters will not need an excuse to cast an early ballot for the April 4, 2023, election.

The state allows absentee voting at certain locations no more than two weeks before an election.

Voters who wanted to vote in the April 4 election before Tuesday needed meet one of six criteria.

Beginning Tuesday registered voters can go to the following areas to vote early.

Kansas City, Mo. (Voters living in KCMO within Jackson Co.)

Union Station at the KC election board training center 30 W Pershing Road Lower Level B, Ste 610 Open Weekdays March 21 to 31 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday April 1 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, April 3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



United Believers Community Church 5600 E 12th Ter. Kansas City, Mo. 64134 Open Weekdays March 21 to 31 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The Whole Person 3710 Main St. Kansas City, Mo. 64111 Open Weekdays March 21 to 31 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Jackson Co., Mo. (Voters in Jackson Co. outside KCMO)

Jackson County Election Board 215 N. Liberty, Independence, MO Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Cass County, Mo.

Cass County Clerk’s Office 102 East Wall St., Harrisonville Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Clay County, Mo.

Clay County Election Board 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Platte County, Mo.

Platte County Election Board 2600 NW Prairie View Road, Platte City Daily during normal business hours



Anyone who wants to vote early must have an acceptable form of identification with them.