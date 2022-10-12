KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday was the final day to register to vote in Missouri if you want to vote in the November midterms. Absentee voting is already underway.

“We will not be home when the general election happens,” Kansas City resident Pamela McClain told FOX4 Wednesday.

Not being home on election day is one of the six excuses you can use to vote absentee in the state. Even though McClain won’t be in town, she went to the Kansas City Election Board Office inside Union Station to vote.

“It’s a responsibility,” she said. “It’s not just a right. It’s a big deal, and I make sure all of my grandkids understand that, too.”

Later this month, everyone in Missouri can do what McClain called a “responsibility” as well — no excuse needed.

“This is a new law in the state of Missouri effective Oct. 25 through Nov. 7, they’ll be able to vote early,” Kansas City Elections Board Director Shawn Kieffer said Wednesday.

New this year, voters now have two weeks of no-excuse in person absentee voting.

Any registered voter who lives in Kansas City as well as Jackson County will be able to vote inside Union Station, the Gregory Hills Community Church and The Whole Person at that time.

Kieffer said the things needed to register to vote haven’t changed. But the ID requirements to vote on election day have changed.

“When you go to the polls on election day, we have to have either a driver’s license, a non-driver’s license (or) a federal ID such as a passport or a state I.D,” Kieffer said.

Kieffer said one of those things has to have your photo on it. It’s a change from the past where you could just vote using a utility bill or a bank statement.

“I think most of the people tend to use a Missouri driver’s license and or non-driver’s license, and I think it should not impact it very much,” Kieffer said of the new law.

You can still register to vote in Kansas until Oct. 18. Learn more about registering in Kansas here. Learn more about registering in Missouri here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.