KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A poll worker at Metropolitan Community College, who has volunteered the last 35 years in Missouri, told FOX4 she was very happy with Tuesday’s voter turnout.

There was about a dozen people lined up to vote at MCC just before the polls closed at 7 p.m.

While waiting in line is never fun, voters are happy people showed up to voice their opinions on the ballot.

Jackson County election is reporting a 56% turnout.

“Because it effects our lives, every day,” Missouri Voter Greg Schmitt said. “Things are decided in chambers, that we are not in, have an effect on how we live.”

“It’s important for everyone to vote,” Missouri Voter Michelle Dreher said. “Rather than sitting on the sidelines complaining about things.”

Voter turnout in Cass County had about 43% and Clay Co was 50%, at last check.

Over on the Kansas side, the Secretary of State’s Office said early number show there was a 54% voter turnout.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wyandotte County, about 20,000 voters had checked in. About 7,500 voted early in person and 4,300 sent in mail ballots.

Final turnout in Johnson Co. is 55%. On Tuesday, 110,000 people went to vote in person and 113,000 took advantage of advanced voting, officials said.

While election day is a big deal for communities, states and the country. This election may be more memorable for one Missouri voter in particular.

“I went and voted for the first time and so that’s exciting,” Micah Holmes said.

He snagged an ‘I voted’ sticker for the first time.

Holmes said he’s been coming to the polls with his dad since he was little, but this Tuesday he got to sit down and fill out a ballot.

“It’s a relief,” Holmes said. “I feel like it’s something I can be proud of I’ve done. It’s a big thing.”

The 18-year-old was nervous and excited.

Holmes thought it would be like taking a test, but quickly found out he knew all the right answers – his own opinions.

“It wasn’t very difficult,” Holmes said. “It didn’t take very long, and it has a larger impact proportional to how much effort you put in with a little bit of time, a little bit of effort.”

Homes encourage everyone to do their part and vote.

