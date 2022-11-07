KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong interest in the midterm election is generating a busy day of early voting on the Missouri side of the state line.

If you live in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County, you can cast an early ballot at Union Station until 5 p.m.

That’s the case at county election offices all across Missouri Monday.

You can vote in-person until 5 p.m. Anyone waiting in line at 5 will get to vote, but if you show up at 5:01 p.m. you will be turned away.

Election workers say a busy early voting season takes some of the pressure off of the polls Tuesday, Election Day.

“So far we’ve been seeing over a thousand people per day, so it’s been very well accepted,” Shawn Kieffer, Kansas City’s director of elections, said. “People are coming down. We already have lines, at 9 a.m. in the morning. And it’s good to see lines, people are excited about voting.”

Across the state line in Kansas, advance voting in both Johnson and Wyandotte counties is now over. It ended at noon Monday. Kansas voters now must wait until Tuesday to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts.

Johnson County says nearly 109,000 people cast advance ballots before advance voting opened for the last time Monday.

If you are voting on Election Day it’s important to remember to bring a photo identification in both Kansas and Missouri. If you don’t have a photo ID you may be allowed to cast a provisional ballot, where your signature will be compared to those on file before determining whether your vote will be counted.

