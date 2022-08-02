KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Democratic voters have narrowed a field of 11 candidates down to just one: Trudy Busch Valentine.

Results are still rolling in from across the state, but the Associated Press called the Democratic primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat at about 10:10 p.m.

Busch Valentine defeated 10 other Democratic challengers, including Lucas Kunce and Spencer Toder.

The Anheuser Busch heiress and nurse has no experience as an elected politician but has been a large fundraiser and philanthropist. She has largely self-funded her campaign.

She will go on to face Eric Schmitt, who won the Republican primary, in the November general election as Missourians elect a new senator to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Busch Valentine will also face Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution candidate Paul Venable, as well as four Independent candidates who are vying to make the November ballot — John Wood, Ronald Deets, Steve Price and Nicholas Strauss.

One day before the primary, former President Donald Trump endorsed “Eric” but didn’t clarify which candidate that referred to, Schmitt or Greitens. Both men thanked the president for his support.

But Blunt didn’t thrown his weight behind any candidate before the primary. Back in April, he told FOX4 he wants to make sure the Republican Party selects someone in August that can win in November.

Exclusive FOX4/Emerson College polling released last week showed Schmitt in the lead among Republican candidates with 33% of 1,000 likely Missouri Republican primary voters surveyed saying they’ll vote for him.

In that same poll, on the Democratic side, Busch Valentine had a small lead over Kunce. The poll showed 39% of Democrats said they planned to vote her, and 35% said they planned to vote for Kunce.