OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe will hold a mail-in election in April, asking voters to renew two citywide sales taxes.

There will be two questions on the mail-in ballot. The first will ask Olathe residents about a .375% sales tax. This tax revenue goes toward street maintenance.

The second question will ask about renewing a .125% sales tax. The revenue goes toward parks and recreation maintenance, as well as library services.

Both these taxes contribute to the city’s overall 1.5% city sales tax. There is also a 6.5% state sales tax and a 1.475% county sales tax, according to the city of Olathe.

If voters approve, the two sales taxes would be renewed for 10 years.

The last day to register to vote for this mail-in election is April 4. You can find more information on how to register to vote in Johnson County here.

The last day to automatically receive a mail-in ballot is Monday, March 27. Active voters in Olathe, who are registered at least 30 days prior to the April 25 Election Day, will automatically receive a mail ballot.

Voters who register after 30 days before Election Day but before the registration deadline must apply for a mail ballot at the Johnson County Election Office.

All ballots must be returned to the Johnson County Election Office, located at 2101 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe, by noon April 25. There will be a drop box outside the office as well.

Residents who plan to mail their ballot should allow for extra time so that it arrives before April 25.

Here’s how Question 1 will read on Olathe ballots:

Shall the following be adopted?

Should the City of Olathe Kansas, pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 12-187, be authorized to renew the levy of a three-eighths of one percent (.375%) special purpose citywide retailers’ sales tax within the City of Olathe, Kansas; such renewed tax, if approved by a majority of the electors voting thereon, to take effect on April 1, 2024, or as soon thereafter as permitted by law, and to end ten years after its commencement on March 31, 2034; the revenue from the renewed tax be used for the sole purpose of financing, in whole or in part with any other funds, the cost of repairing, rebuilding, rehabilitating, upgrading and improving streets in the City of Olathe (the “Street Maintenance Program”); such program to include the repair, reconstruction and rehabilitation of street pavement, curb and gutters, sidewalks and such other work as is necessary to maintain, repair and renew city streets; if approved, such tax will continue the City’s current one and one-half percent (1.50%) citywide retailers’ sales tax levied within the City?

Here’s how Question 2 will read on Olathe ballots:

Shall the following be adopted?

Should the City of Olathe Kansas, pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 12-187, be authorized to renew the levy of a one-eighth of one percent (.125%) special purpose citywide retailers’ sales tax within the City of Olathe, Kansas; such tax, if approved by a majority of the electors voting thereon, to take effect on April 1, 2025, or as soon thereafter as permitted by law, and to end ten years after its commencement on March 31, 2035; the revenue from the renewed tax to be used for the purpose of financing, in whole or in part with any other funds, the cost of repairing, restoring, improving and acquiring public parks, trails, and recreation areas in the City of Olathe and a portion may be used to enhance library services; if approved, such tax will continue the City’s current one and one-half percent (1.50%) citywide retailers’ sales tax levied within the City?