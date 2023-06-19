KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday is election day in Kansas City as residents get to pick who they want to be mayor and their city council members.

All 12 council positions are up for grabs, and six of the seats will not have incumbents because of term limits.

One of the council members who’s term limited is 2nd District At Large Councilwoman Teresa Loar. The two people vying for Loar’s spot are Jenay Manley and Lindsay French.

Loar’s supporting French in Tuesday’s election.

“I think Lindsay most represents the issues and the policies and the opinions of this city, not just the Northland,” Loar said Monday in an interview with FOX4. “She represents citywide what Kansas City is thinking and where it’s going.”

French would not comment to FOX4 on Monday.

Loar believes crime is the biggest issue in the city as it competes with 2020 as the deadliest year on record.

“Her opponent is mostly, her issue is low-income housing, period,” she continued. “That’s all I’ve heard her talk about. So unless you want to talk that with her, then that’s about it.”

Manley sat down with FOX4 outside the Line Creek Community Center and responded to that Monday.

“I would say that the organizing that I do has been historically around housing,” she said.

Manley is an organizer with KC Tenants. She said when she goes door to door, she hears about affordable housing more than any other issue.

“I am a mom who is fighting for the city that her babies will grow up in, and I see a bigger picture here,” she continued. “I see a bigger vision for this city. It does start with housing, but it does not end there.”

Manley has the support of Democratic state Rep. Jamie Johnson, who lives in Platte County.

“Her campaign represents bringing people who don’t normally have a voice, bringing those folks to the table, so they can be a part of the governing of this city,” Johnson said Monday.

Manley trailed French by 13% in April’s primary, which amounted to more than 5,000 votes. Since then, a television ad from KC Tenants Power has come out in support of Manley.