JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Outgoing Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is endorsing Republican candidate Eric Schmitt in the race to fill his seat.

Schmitt and Democrat candidate Trudy Busch Valentine both scored primary election victories earlier this month for their respective parties. Independent candidate John Wood is also running for Missouri U.S. Senate.

The winner among those three in the Nov. 8 general election will join Josh Hawley as Missouri’s second United States senator.

Blunt told FOX4’s Emily Manley he has met with Schmitt recently and intends to support his election bid. One night after Schmitt’s primary election victory, Hawley told sister station KTVI, “I absolutely endorse him.”

Prior to the Aug. 2 primary election, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced an endorsement of “ERIC” in the Missouri U.S. Senate race on his social media account, but didn’t specify whether that endorsement was for Schmitt, Eric Greitens or another candidate.

No other U.S. senators have announced endorsements yet for Trudy Busch Valentine or independent candidate John Wood since the Missouri primary election.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.