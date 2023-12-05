PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte County sheriff announced Tuesday he will not run for reelection in 2024.

Instead, Sheriff Mark Owen said he will instead retire at the end of his term after over 40 years with the agency.

“Platte County is fortunate to have such a dedicated sheriff’s department, staff, and great citizens. I feel honored to have worked alongside the men and women of the Platte County Sheriff’s Department, the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office,” Owen said in a statement.

“Together, we have built a strong partnership, and I am proud of our work to ensure the safety of the citizens of Platte County. To all the citizens of Platte County I want to say thank you for trusting me to be your Sheriff and electing me to help keep our county safe.”

Owen has served as sheriff since January 2013 after winning the November 2012 election. He is currently serving his third term. As sheriff, he also oversees the county’s jail, dispatching services and more.

He has worked for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office for 44 years, making up the majority of his 46 years in law enforcement.

According to his biography, Owen served in the U.S. Marine Corps before starting his law enforcement career with the Weatherby Lake Police Department.

Maj. Erik Holland has already announced he will now run for Platte County sheriff.

“It has been an honor to serve as his Undersheriff, and I hope to build on his solid track record to continue improving public safety in Platte County,” Holland said in a social media post.