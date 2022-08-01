PLATTE CITY, Mo. — County Commissioners said voters will decide in November if a county tax that pays for new roads and repairs to old ones should be renewed.

The Platte County Commission is working to finalize the tax amount as well as finalizing ballot language. Commissioners hope to have both of those completed by August 22.

The latest proposal actually lowers the sales tax from 3/8 of a cent to 1/4 of a cent. If approved, it would be paid for the next decade.

“Twenty years ago the county had a large number of bridges that needed to be replaced. It took a huge amount of money over many years to get that done. Now that we are down to the last few bridges, we can reduce the amount of money collected,” Joe Vanover, Platte County Commissioner, said about lowering the tax.

The tax money is also used to build and repair bridges, drainage structures, and sidewalks.

The county is taking comments from cities, road districts, and the public on the proposal. You can send your comments to roadssalestax@co.platte.mo.us.

