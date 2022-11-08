KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As voters head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections, some small issues have been reported across the Kansas City area.

A power outage at a Kansas City, Missouri polling place caused some temporary voting issues Tuesday afternoon.

The power outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at Red Bridge Road and Wornall Road.

The outage lasted for about 40 minutes, according to the Kansas City Election Board. The election board said voters were directed to other polling places during that time.

All voting equipment is on battery backup and was unaffected, according to the election board.

Other voting issues

In other areas across the metro, the Jackson County Election Board told FOX4 the only equipment issues were with a few printers, and they were replaced quickly. The only issue they’ve experienced is when someone showed up with an out-of-state license and were allowed a provisional ballot.

The Johnson County, Kansas, Election Board they’ve had no big issues Tuesday, but they are busy.

Officials in Wyandotte County said they had an issue Tuesday morning that has been corrected. The paper ballot is so long, the vendor had to fold it to transport it. Election workers were trained to flatten it out before handing it to voters, but that wasn’t happening during the morning rush of voters.

Some of the machines couldn’t read the votes listed around the fold and kicked the ballot back. Those were hand counted, according to Wyandotte County election officials.

Cass County election officials tell FOX4 they have also been extremely busy Tuesday and had two pieces of equipment that went down and needed to be swapped out.

Polls in Missouri and Kansas will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to vote and don’t need to get out of line.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.