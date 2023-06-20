KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has secured a second term, handily defeating perennial candidate Clay Chastain, according to unofficial election results Tuesday.

Results from the four election authorities in Kansas City show Lucas earned 81% of the vote to Chastain’s 19%. It’s the same percentage he won the April primary with.

Known by many as “Mayor Q,” Lucas has served as Kansas City’s 55th mayor since 2019. Prior to being elected as mayor, the Kansas City native represented the Third District At-Large on the city council.

In his first term, Lucas led the city’s adoption of zero-fare transit, created the city’s first Housing Trust Fund, and helped bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Kansas City.

But he’s also been criticized for his COVID-19 pandemic regulations and a 2021 plan to move more than $40 million in police funding to a community services fund.

Both those decisions have led to failed petitions to remove him from office.

Chastain, on the other hand, has run for various offices in the Kansas City area, always losing. This was his third attempt at mayor; he’s also run for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District and started multiple petitions to build a light rail system across the city.