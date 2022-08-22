TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Secretary of State has released the recount numbers on three requested races: The “Value Them Both” abortion amendment and primary races for state treasurer and Kansas House District 118.
Some of the race totals changed slightly after the recount, but they did not change the outcome of any of the races.
The abortion amendment failed; Steven Johnson narrowly defeated Caryn Tyson to advance in the state treasurer’s race; and Jim Minnix defeated Tatum Lee in a western Kansas House race.
“The results of this unprecedented recount of more than half the ballots cast in the 2022 Kansas primary election, with less than 2/100ths of a percent difference in the county canvasses and the recount process, proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process,” Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State, said.
“Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted.”
The tables below show the difference between the county canvasses and the recount. After each of the larger tables, we have included the unofficial race results from the SOS office.
Abortion amendment
The recount on the “Value Them Both” amendment involved nine counties, including Johnson and Douglas counties in the Kansas City area.
The SOS Office said these are the results from before and after the recount:
|County
|County Canvass
|County Canvass
|Recount
|Recount
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Crawford
|4,653
|5,845
|4,653
|5,847
|Douglas
|8,716
|38,718
|8,718
|38,703
|Harvey
|5,775
|6,650
|5,779
|6,651
|Jefferson
|2,998
|3,732
|2,994
|3,728
|Johnson
|79,818
|174,933
|79,798
|174,915
|Lyon
|3,625
|6,265
|3,625
|6,264
|Sedgwick
|61,824
|85,923
|61,843
|85,885
|Shawnee
|21,717
|42,682
|21,720
|42,698
|Thomas
|1,721
|820
|1,723
|820
|Totals:
|190,847
|365,568
|190,853
|365,511
The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as:
|3,994 of 3,994 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|378,466
|41%
|No
|543,855
|59%
Kansas State Treasurer, Republican
The race to see who would be the Republican candidate for state treasurer was between Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson. The race was too close to call for several days after the August primary. The recount involved six counties.
The SOS Office said these are the results from before and after the recount:
|County
|County Canvass
|County Canvass
|Recount
|Recount
|Johnson
|Tyson
|Johnson
|Tyson
|Barton
|1,762
|1,062
|1,762
|1,062
|Cloud
|1,082
|748
|1,082
|748
|Dickinson
|2,902
|1,432
|2,898
|1,428
|Harvey
|4,091
|2,366
|4,086
|2,366
|McPherson
|4,509
|1,882
|4,517
|1,885
|Ottawa
|891
|607
|891
|607
|Totals
|15,237
|8,097
|15,236
|8,096
The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as:
|3,994 of 3,994 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percent
|Steven Johnson
|215,875
|50%
|Caryn Tyson
|215,500
|50%
Kansas House District 118, Republican
The race to see who would be the Republican candidate in the Kansas District 118 race was between Jim Minnix and Tatum Lee. The race was not very close, but a recount was requested from the nine counties:
|County
|County Canvass
|County Canvass
|Recount
|Recount
|Lee
|Minnix
|Lee
|Minnix
|Gove
|354
|454
|354
|454
|Greeley
|162
|197
|162
|197
|Lane
|197
|327
|197
|327
|Logan
|330
|500
|330
|500
|Ness
|496
|346
|496
|346
|Scott
|243
|1,141
|243
|1,142
|Sheridan
|358
|490
|358
|489
|Trego
|459
|364
|459
|364
|Wichita
|249
|327
|249
|326
|Totals
|2,848
|4,146
|2,848
|4,145
The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as:
|87 of 87 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percent
|Tatum Lee
|2,771
|41%
|Jim Minnix
|4,060
|59%
