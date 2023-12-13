KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert F Kennedy Junior is making a push to be on the presidential ballot.

The presidential hopeful appeared at Kansas City’s Uptown Theater Wednesday for a campaign rally. He’s the son of former New York Senator Robert F Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

He’s never held political office, but hopes to challenge two likely candidates who have already won presidential elections, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

A NewsNation poll from late November shows 42% of people polled support Trump. Biden got 36 percent. RFK Jr. garnered 7%, with 13% undecided.

If someone named Kennedy is going to draw voters away from a party, you’d probably think it was the Democratic candidate. But polling shows interest from traditional supporters of each party.

Kennedy declared himself an Independent in October.

“I was so reluctant to leave the Democratic Party because it’s part of my heritage part of my family,” Kennedy said Wednesday.

At the hour long rally he campaigned for securing America’s border, tackling chronic disease and inflation that’s led to credit card debt. He also addressed changes he’s seen in America since his father and his uncle were assassinated in the 1960s.

“When I was a boy, when my uncle was President of the wealth on face of the Earth in this country,” he told the crowd. “We’re going from an ownership society now to a renter society and when we do that we go from being citizens to subjects.”



Kennedy will need roughly 1.5 million signatures nationwide to get on the ballot in all 50 states. 10,000 signatures are needed in Missouri. Even his supporters wonder how could he impact the election if successful.

“That’s a very good question because he’s going to draw people from both sides,” Tom Abeln said.

“RFK is kind of interesting because the Kennedy name is entrenched in the Democratic Party, But at the same time he’s espoused anti-vax views, he’s very opposed to the support in Ukraine and a lot of views that don’t align with the Democratic party,” Park University Political Science Professor Matt Harris said.

Kennedy will need to be polling at at least 15% in the polls to participate in debates with the Republican and Democratic nominees. Harris says third party candidates face a challenge come election day because voters often worry a vote for an Independent or third party candidate is equal to a vote for the other political party’s candidate.

“I’m going to do an experiment on telling the truth to people even when you are running for office,” RFK Jr. told the crowd.

You might assume Kennedy would draw support from people who were alive when his family was most prominently in office. So far he says it’s been just the opposite, with most of his support coming from younger generations who have heard him on podcasts and speeches shared on social media.

Supporters who participated in Wednesday’s petition drive hope he gets the chance to run.

“We need another choice. People need to really be aware of what he has to say and get him on the ballot,” Terena Browning said.