KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In June, former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens was in the lead with 26% of the vote in our exclusive FOX4 poll, done with Emerson College and The Hill, on the Missouri Republican U.S. Senate race. At that time, Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in second place at 20%.

But now, the race has changed. In new results released Tuesday morning, Schmitt’s in first place with 33% of the vote. Greitens is coming in third.

“It is no shock that Attorney General Eric Schmitt is winning. He is a proven America First conservative fighter who wins for Missouri, and voters know he is the only candidate in this race who will win in November and keep this U.S. Senate seat in Republican hands,” Schmitt for Senate spokesman Rich Chrismer said Tuesday.

“As attorney general, Eric Schmitt has beaten back Joe Biden’s radical open-border policies, stopped attempts to stifle free speech, sued to end Fauci’s COVID mandates, fought for election integrity, stood up to China, and much more. In the U.S. Senate, Eric Schmitt will continue taking a blowtorch to Biden’s radical agenda.”

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is in second place. She is traveling around the state in preparation for the primary election Aug. 2.

“I think it’s great that we’re statistically tied for this race,” Hartzler said in an interview with FOX4 Monday. “That’s what we’re seeing all over this country that we’ve got the momentum in this race.”

FOX4’s poll released Tuesday morning doesn’t show a statistical tie though. Hartzler has 21% of the vote. Greitens has 16%.

“I think the fact is again, you’re pushing these fake polls,” Greitens said in an interview with FOX4 Monday. “Maybe you’re pushing it on behalf of our opponents. That’s your choice. What we’re going to see on Election Day, just 7 days from now, is that the people of Missouri are going to come out in the only poll that matters, and that’s the pole when they count their votes.”

On the Democratic side, Anheuser Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine has a small lead over Marine veteran Lucas Kunce. The poll shows 39% say they’ll support Valentine while 35% say they’ll support Kunce. The margin of error is +/-3%.

Of undecided voters in the Democratic race, 6.6% say they’ll vote for Busch Valentine, and 6.3% say they’ll vote for Kunce.

“I certainly believe that this race is up for grabs more so than on the Republican side at this point,” Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said of the Democratic race in an interview with FOX4 Monday. “Busch Valentine has nearly a 70% favorable rating, and Kunce has got a 61% favorable rating, so there both pretty popular candidates in the state.”

After you factor in those undecideds, 45% say they’ll support Busch Valentine, and 41% say they’ll support Kunce, according to the poll.

