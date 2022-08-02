KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate race in Kansas.

The Associated Press called the Democratic race just after 9 p.m. Holland beat out five other challengers Tuesday, including Paul Buskirk and Patrick Wiesner.

Holland was elected mayor of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, in 2013 but was defeated in 2017.

Now he’ll face stiff competition in the November general election. He’ll face incumbent Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, who handily defeated his primary opponent Joan Farr.

Moran is vying for his third term in the U.S. Senate. He was first elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving 14 years representing Kansas’ 1st Congressional District. Before entering Congress, he served in the Kansas Legislature and was the state Senate’s majority leader.

