JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Voters flipped seven Missouri State House seats in the 2022 general election.

Five Democrats will take over a district seat last held by a Republican, while two Republicans will take over a seat last held by a Democrat.

The candidates who flipped seats include:

District 12 (Platte County) — Jamie Johnson, D

District 17 (Clay County) — Bill Allen, R

District 47 (Boone County) — Adrian Plank, D

District 50 (Boone County) — Douglas Mann, D

District 69 (St. Charles County) — Adam Schnelting, R

District 98 (St. Louis County) — Deb Lavender, D

District 136 (Greene County) — Stephanie Hein, D

Johnson and Allen’s districts represent suburbs of Kansas City. Plank’s and Mann’s districts represent the Columbia metro area. Lavender’s district represents south St. Louis County. Hein’s district represents the Springfield metropolitan area.

Legislative redistricting in the St. Louis metropolitan area appears to have resulted in Missouri’s only other district flip.

Adam Schnelting won the election for District 69, which represented parts of St. Charles County after congressional redistricting approved in March.

Democrat Gretchen Bangert represented the 69th District throughout the 2022 legislative session when that district specifically covered parts of north St. Louis County. In this case, the district has been flipped, but its boundaries moved across county lines.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s election results, Allen and Hein won their new seats by less than 100 votes each, 47 and 22 respectively. Johnson, Plank and Lavender all won by less than 1,000 votes each. Mann won by around 1,300 votes and Schnelting won by more than 3,000 votes.

In the November general election, for Missouri’s 163 seats, voters chose to retain 102 Republican seats, retain 47 Democratic seats, fill five vacant seats with Republicans, fill two vacant seats with Democrats and flip seven seats.

There were no other party flips for Missouri state or U.S. Congress. The U.S. Senate seats for Missouri retain two Republicans after Eric Schmitt’s win. The U.S. House seats for Missouri retain two Democrats and six Republicans after wins from Eric Burlison and Mark Alford.

None of Missouri’s state Senate seats flipped with winners consisting of reelected lawmakers, some newcomers and some running unopposed.

“I want to thank our election authorities and the thousands of poll workers across the state who worked long hours [Tuesday],” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a statement Wednesday. “As well, I want to thank the people of Missouri who made their voices heard. Missouri can’t have safe, accurate and accessible elections without voters.”

The November general election was the first statewide election under Missouri’s new voter ID law. Some Missouri races picked up as many as two million votes on Tuesday.

