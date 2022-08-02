OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In 2022, Kansas voters in the 3rd Congressional District will see the same two candidates they saw two years ago.

Amanda Adkins defeated challenger John McCaughrean in the Republican primary Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race at about 9:40 p.m. It was the only contested Kansas congressional race in the primary.

Adkins will face U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the state’s only Democrat representative in Congress, in the November general election. Davids ran unopposed in the primary.

Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chair and a former Cerner executive. She won the GOP nomination in 2020 but lost to Davids by 10 percentage points in that November general election.

But the Legislature redrew Kansas’ congressional districts ahead of the 2022 elections, and the new maps will likely make the 3rd District more competitive.

