WASHINGTON — Republican Tracey Mann won reelection to the U.S. House in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District.

Mann easily won his seat against Democratic challenger James Beard on Tuesday.

After the 2020 Census, the 1st District was redrawn so that it includes the liberal community of Lawrence along with rural central and western Kansas.

The state’s three other incumbent U.S. House members — Sharice Davids in the 3rd District, Jake LaTurner in the 2nd District, and Ron Estes in the 4th District — also won reelection.

