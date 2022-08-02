KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One Wyandotte County election commissioner compared voter turnout on Tuesday to a general election.

Most believe the “Value Them Both” amendment is bringing voters to the polls. That’s the amendment that will determine the legislature’s power to regulate abortion in Kansas.

“It was definitely intimidating, I’m not going to lie, but I’m glad I got to partake in this,” said Alison Vigil, who voted no.

The 20-year-old was voting for the first time.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Vigil said. “I had to come with my mom because I didn’t know how to go about this, so it was nice to have her help me do it but take part and do my job.”

One of Vigil’s main decisions was choosing yes or no for the abortion-related issue, “Value Them Both.”

“I felt like it made a big impact and help people that are younger and may not be able to understand what’s going on for when they grow up,” Vigil said.

Some people at the polls Tuesday like Vigil voted no.

“I don’t think I should have to be coming up here and voting on that,” a woman told FOX4. “That should be my right.”

But others voted yes.

“I wanted to do what God would have us to do and I don’t want to be influenced by the course of this world,” said Sherdin Daniels, who voted yes.

A few voters based their choice off religion, but their choice still varied.

“I don’t believe abortion should be in the hands of a person,” said Larry Daniels, who voted yes. “Life is created by God. He is the only one that has the right to bring life or take life.”

“I voted no because if God gives us the right to choose between good and evil, right and wrong, I think we should have the ability for that same choice,” said Samantha Jordan, who voted no.

