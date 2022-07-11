KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Voter registration is increasing at astronomical rates, according to the group, Vote.org.

“For Kansas and Missouri registrations, comparing Friday, June 17 to Friday, June 24, we saw a 1,038% increase in Kansas and a 627% increase in Missouri,” Nick Morrow, director of communications for Vote.org, said in an email Monday.

From June 24 to Monday, Wyandotte County has received 600-900 new registered voters. Election Commissioner Michael Abbott said that’s a lot for the county, and it’s a big increase before the primary coming up Aug. 2.

“The turnout in 2018 primary was 25%,” Abott said in an interview with FOX4 Monday. “We’re looking at probably 40 to 45% turnout is what we’re estimating.”

Abbott said his office is getting ballots ready for a 60-65% voter turnout ahead of the primary just to be on the safe side. He said voter registration is up because of what’s come to be known as the Value Them Both amendment.

“Especially with Roe v. Wade on the 24th, we got a lot more applications,” Abott said. “The following day, it was hundreds, and it’s been like that steady since. So for our county to get 600-900 new voter applications in that time period is a lot.”

A “yes” vote would amend the Kansas Constitution that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state and allow Kansas lawmakers to further regulate abortion, which is currently legal up to 22 weeks. A “no” vote on the amendment would keep abortion as a state constitutional right.

Three weeks until the election, people are also reporting that signs are being stolen. On Friday, a person in a gray car drove up and stole a “Vote Yes” sign out of his neighbor’s front yard. Dave McClung’s security camera in his wife’s sewing room caught the theft.

“It does seem like that there’s more on one side than the other stealing the signs,” McClung said in an interview with FOX4 Monday. “But it’s happening on both sides.”

Democratic State Sen. Cindy Holscher commented on the sign stealing issue and the fact there was vandalism at the school of an Overland Park catholic church early Sunday morning.

“There was the vandalism at Ascension,” Holscher said in an interview with FOX4 Monday. “You don’t want things like that happening. You want people voicing their opinions and their thoughts peacefully.”

“Vandalism and theft are absolutely unacceptable,” Kansans for Constitutional Freedom Spokeswoman Ashley All said in an email Monday. “We do not encourage or condone these despicable actions. We understand that there are deeply held opinions on both side of this issue, but we encourage Kansans to be respectful and civil in their discourse.”

