KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians and Kansans are already casting their ballots with early voting, and election day isn’t far away. But make sure you don’t show up empty handed to the polls.

In both states, you’ll need photo identification to vote. That’s a new change in Missouri.

After Missouri lawmakers passed House Bill 1878, certain forms of ID are no longer acceptable in the Show Me State. Missourians used to be able to show a utility bill or a bank statement to vote.

Now only certain state or federal IDs are accepted:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

In Kansas, voters have been required to use a photo ID to vote for several years now. Here are the acceptable IDs for registered voters, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

Even if you vote in advance — in person or by mail — you still need acceptable ID to vote in Kansas and Missouri.

In both states, if you don’t have a driver’s license or another approved ID, residents can apply for a free nondriver identification card with Kansas’ Division of Motor Vehicles and Missouri’s Department of Revenue.

Eighteen other states have voter ID laws that accept proof other than a photo. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia do not require any documentation to vote on election day.

