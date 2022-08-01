KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than 12 hours until the first polls in our area open for Election Day, August primaries on both sides of the state line could set records.

In Kansas, it’s the abortion amendment driving the turnout. In Missouri, it’s the senate and congressional primaries. Here’s a rundown of what you’ll need to know if you plan on voting Tuesday.

In the Show Me State, several forms of ID — from a recent bank statement, photo ID, passport and more — are acceptable when you vote.

“Currently, all these, these can’t be nine-month-old bills, but current bills,” said Lauri Ealom, Democratic Director of the Kansas Board of Elections.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in Missouri. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote.

If you live in the city of Kansas City, you can vote at any polling location if you use a ballot marking device. If you wish to use a paper ballot, you’ll need to go to your assigned polling place. Missouri residents outside of Kansas City also need to go to their assigned polling location.

The Kansas City Election Board will also have a COVID-19 voting option at Union Station if you’re positive for the virus on Tuesday.

In Kansas, the “Value Them Both” amendment could determine the fate of abortion in the state of Kansas, and it’s brought record turnout even before election day.

“Certainly, some of the candidates and one particular issue,” Wyandotte County voter Sonja Griffith said about high-profile races and issues in her state.

Kansas polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote. For Kansans, you have to vote at your assigned voting locations and must have a photo ID.

“It’s important to make sure every single race that is on your correct ballot counts. Go to your correct polling location,” said Michael Abbott, Wyandotte Co-Election Commissioner.

But no matter how you plan to vote, if you can, Griffith said you should.

“That is a right that has been fought for. That is a right that has been secrete in so many ways, and I think you just got to take advantage of it,” she said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.