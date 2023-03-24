KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City voters will head to the polls in April and June this year to elect a new city council and mayor.

The municipal primary election will be held April 4, and the mayor and every city council seat are up for a vote. This election will also include races and questions for schools and special local issues.

The top two candidates in each race will advance to the June 20 general municipal election.

The last day to register for the Kansas City primary election was March 8, but there’s still time to register for the general election. The voter registration deadline is May 24 if you want to vote in the June 20 election.

Register to vote online here or contact your local election office for more information.

Missouri registered voters are able to absentee vote without an excuse beginning March 21 for the primary election.

Before you go cast your vote, make sure you’re prepared.

Every Kansas City resident will vote for the mayoral race, the city council district they live in and all at-large city council seats. Find your city council district here.

Here are the candidates running for Kansas City mayor and city council.

Kansas City Mayor

Kansas City mayoral candidates Quinton Lucas and Clay Chastain (Photos courtesy of candidates)

Quinton Lucas, incumbent

Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook

Clay Chastain

Learn more: Facebook

Kansas City Council 1st District

KC Council 1st District candidates Chris Gahagan and Nathan Willett (photos courtesy of candidates)

Nathan Willett

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Chris Gahagan

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 1st District At Large

KC Council 1st District At Large candidates Ronda Smith, Kevin O’Neill and Pam Mason (Photos courtesy candidates)

Ronda Smith

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Pam Mason

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Kevin O’Neill, incumbent

Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 2nd District

KC Council 2nd District candidate Wes Rogers (photo courtesy candidate)

Wes Rogers

Learn more: Facebook

Kansas City Council 2nd District At Large

KC Council 2nd District At Large candidates Lindsay French, Mickey Younghanz and Jenay Manley (photos courtesy of candidates)

Lindsay French

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Mickey Younghanz

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Jenay Manley

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 3rd District

Melissa Robinson, incumbent

Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook

Sheri Hall

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 3rd District At Large

Melissa Patterson Hazley

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Brandon Ellington, incumbent

Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 4th District

KC Council 4th District candidates Henry Rizzo, Crissy Dastrup and Eric Bunch

Henry Rizzo

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Eric Bunch, incumbent

Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook

Crissy Dastrup

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 4th District At Large

KC Council 4th District At Large candidates Jessica Blubaugh, Justin Short, Crispin Rea, John DiCapo and Grace Cabrera (photos courtesy of candidates)

Jess Blubaugh

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Justin Short

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Crispin Rea

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

John DiCapo

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Grace Cabrera

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 5th District

KC Council candidate Ryana Parks-Shaw (photo via candidate)

Ryana Parks-Shaw, incumbent

Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 5th District At Large

KC Council 5th District At Large candidates Michael Kelley, Theresa Cass Galvin and Darrell Curls (Photos courtesy of candidates)

Michael Kelley

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Darrell Curls

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Theresa Galvin

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Kansas City Council 6th District

KC Council 6th District candidates Dan Tarwater, Michael Schuckman, Johnathan Duncan, Cecelia Carter and Tiffany Moore (photos via candidates)

Dan Tarwater III

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Michael Shuckman

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Johnathan Duncan

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Cecelia Carter

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Tiffany Moore

Learn more: Facebook, Twitter

Kansas City Council 6th District At Large

KC Council 6th District At Large candidates Jill Sasse, Andrea Bough and Mary Nestel (Photos courtesy of candidates)

Jill Sasse

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook

Andrea Bough, incumbent

Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook

Mary Nestel

Learn more: campaign website, Facebook