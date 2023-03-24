KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City voters will head to the polls in April and June this year to elect a new city council and mayor.
The municipal primary election will be held April 4, and the mayor and every city council seat are up for a vote. This election will also include races and questions for schools and special local issues.
The top two candidates in each race will advance to the June 20 general municipal election.
The last day to register for the Kansas City primary election was March 8, but there’s still time to register for the general election. The voter registration deadline is May 24 if you want to vote in the June 20 election.
Register to vote online here or contact your local election office for more information.
Missouri registered voters are able to absentee vote without an excuse beginning March 21 for the primary election.
Before you go cast your vote, make sure you’re prepared.
Every Kansas City resident will vote for the mayoral race, the city council district they live in and all at-large city council seats. Find your city council district here.
Here are the candidates running for Kansas City mayor and city council.
Kansas City Mayor
Quinton Lucas, incumbent
Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook
Clay Chastain
Learn more: Facebook
Kansas City Council 1st District
Nathan Willett
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Chris Gahagan
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 1st District At Large
Ronda Smith
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Pam Mason
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Kevin O’Neill, incumbent
Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 2nd District
Wes Rogers
Learn more: Facebook
Kansas City Council 2nd District At Large
Lindsay French
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Mickey Younghanz
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Jenay Manley
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 3rd District
Melissa Robinson, incumbent
Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook
Sheri Hall
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 3rd District At Large
Melissa Patterson Hazley
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Brandon Ellington, incumbent
Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 4th District
Henry Rizzo
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Eric Bunch, incumbent
Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook
Crissy Dastrup
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 4th District At Large
Jess Blubaugh
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Justin Short
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Crispin Rea
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
John DiCapo
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Grace Cabrera
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 5th District
Ryana Parks-Shaw, incumbent
Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 5th District At Large
Michael Kelley
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Darrell Curls
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Theresa Galvin
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Kansas City Council 6th District
Dan Tarwater III
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Michael Shuckman
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Johnathan Duncan
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Cecelia Carter
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Tiffany Moore
Kansas City Council 6th District At Large
Jill Sasse
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook
Andrea Bough, incumbent
Learn more: city bio, campaign website, Facebook
Mary Nestel
Learn more: campaign website, Facebook