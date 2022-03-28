An often underappreciated type of meat, ham isn’t something you see pop up on dinner menus all that often, which is a shame because it’s high in selenium and iron as well as several other essential nutrients.

Likely, when we think of ham we think of family dinners on holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter. But that succulent spiral cut ham we all know and love isn’t the only way we can eat the pork dish. In fact, there are literally dozens of other ways to prepare and incorporate the meat.

Stacker has highlighted some of these alternative methods, compiling a list of Ham recipes from Allrecipes.

Honey Glazed Ham

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

– Total: 1 hr 35 mins

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 15 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy and Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Monte Cristo Sandwich

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 30 mins

– Total: 1 hr 50 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 1 6-pound glazed ham

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Cheesy Ham Potato Bake

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch baking dish

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Ham and Beans

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 12 hrs

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 20 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Keto Chicken Cordon Bleu Meatballs

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 20 meatballs

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Ham and Broccoli Bake

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Ham Salad

– Prep: 15 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here