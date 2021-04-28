20-minute meal: Creamy lemon chicken recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juicy chicken. Rich sauce. Happy and full tummies.

Culinarian Lauren Lane is back on FOX4 with another great recipe. She said she got the idea for 20-minute meals during the pandemic, when people wanted easy cooking recipes.

“Make this easy creamy lemon chicken tonight! It’s a delicious and comforting chicken dinner that everyone will love,” Lane wrote. “The pan-seared chicken is tender, and the creamy lemon sauce is rich and tangy. Delicious! I also give you lots of add-in options as well.”

Ingredients

1 -1 .5 lb thin-sliced chicken breasts or two large boneless skinless chicken breasts *

1 tablespoon dried oregano or Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

Ground pepper

3 tablespoons butter

4 cloves garlic (minced)

1 cup heavy cream

1 lemon, zested (and a squeeze of lemon juice to finish dish)

1/4 cup fresh grated Parmesan-Reggiano cheese (optional)

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley (optional)

Pinch crushed red pepper (optional)

Serving ideas: over pasta, mashed potatoes, or rice or simply with thick crusty bread if desired.

Directions

If using large chicken breasts, slice chicken breast horizontally to create two thin steaks (so you end up with four thin steaks in total). Sprinkle each side generously with salt and pepper, then dredge with flour, shaking off excess. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken for about 2-3 minutes on each side until golden and crispy, then remove onto a plate. For the sauce, add a bit more butter if the pan looks dry. Add the garlic and cook for just under a minute. Add heavy cream, lemon zest, and parmesan cheese; stir to combine. Return chicken to the pan and simmer 3-4 minutes or until the sauce has thickened slightly. Taste and adjust salt & pepper if needed. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon and sprinkle with parsley if using. Serve with crusty bread, or over pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes.

NOTES:

Chicken: Use thin-cut breasts or 2 large breasts split in half, or 4 small breasts around each and pound to about 1/2″ even thickness. This will ensure the chicken cooks evenly and quickly

Optional Add-in’s:

Mushrooms: Cook up 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms before you add the asparagus to the pan.

1 lb asparagus stalks trimmed and cut into 1-2 inch pieces Saute before you add the garlic

Shallots: Add 1/4 cup minced shallots (add with the garlic)

Olives: Add 1/3 cup sliced kalamata olives. Add with cream.

1 can drained artichokes Add when you return the chicken to the sauce. Add with cream.

Pine Nuts: Add 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts on top right before serving.

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram. Also on her Instagram, catch her free, monthly cooking classes!

