20-minute meal: Perfect stuffed burger recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oozy, mouthwatering patties meet a quick, easy preparation. We’re talking burgers, just in time for the summer.

Culinarian Lauren Lane is back on FOX4 with another great recipe. She said she got the idea for 20-minute meals during the pandemic, when people wanted easy cooking recipes.

“It’s not as much about the ingredients as it is a new way to stuff a burger, which I’m pretty excited about!” Lane said.

Watch the preparation in the video embedded in this recipe. Serves four:

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef-grass fed. I prefer local Salt Creek Farm Beef (or 1 1/2 pounds beef if you want a larger burger)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Cheese Burger Options: 4 ounces cheese of either: blue cheese, gouda, cheddar, Pimiento Cheese Spread, American, Swiss, feta

4 hamburger buns

Picture of stuffed burgers from Lauren Lane.

Directions

Start by dividing fresh ground beef into 2-ounce balls, two balls per finished burger. Place the ball between two sheets of plastic wrap on the table. If you want a larger burger, use 3-ounce balls. Be sure to add more salt to the burger if using more beef. Flatten the meat balls with the bottom of a stick skillet, pressing evenly and firmly. The finished patties should be about 5 to 6 inches wide, and 1/4 to 3/16ths of an inch thick. Carefully remove the patty from the plastic wrap and set on a plate nearby. Repeat with the remaining patties. Place one slice of American cheese in the center of half of the patties. How you fit the cheese is up to you—it doesn’t really matter, any way you slice it. Place the remaining patties over the cheese-covered ones and pinch all the way around the edges several times until the seal is not visible. Flip the patties with a thin metal spatula and pinch around the perimeter again, to ensure against blowout. Press the sides of the patty in to form a circle about 4 1/2-inches wide and 1/2-inch thick. Use a paper towel to apply a thin layer of oil to a heavy stainless steel or cast iron skillet and preheat it over medium-high heat until lightly smoking. Season your patty, add it to the skillet, and press down firmly with a spatula for 3-4 seconds to help contact between the patty and the skillet. Cook until well browned, about 2-3 minutes. Flip the patty and continue to cook the second side until desired doneness is reached, about a minute for rare, two for medium rare, or three for medium. Place the burger in a toasted bun with condiments of your choice:

Cheddar cheese with bacon, cooked and crumbled

Swiss and cooked mushrooms

Caramelized onions

Peanut butter

Jalapeno Cheddar

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram. Also on her Instagram, catch her free, monthly cooking classes!

