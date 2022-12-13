Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home.

Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances.

Thankfully, the yeast shortage is over and there are virtually unlimited bread recipes out there for you to try. To help narrow the list, Stacker compiled a list of bread recipes from Allrecipes. Keep reading to find your new favorite sandwich bread or loaf to accompany a hearty bowl of soup.

Chef John’s Sourdough Bread

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 21 hrs

– Total: 21 hrs 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 loaf

– Number of ingredients: 6

Strawberry Bread

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 9-inch loaves

– Number of ingredients: 9

Whole Wheat Beer Bread

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 – 9×5 inch loaf

– Number of ingredients: 6

Garlic Naan

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 25 mins

– Total: 3 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 naan

– Number of ingredients: 9

Brown Butter Pineapple Corn Muffins

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 1 hr 5 mins

– Total: 1 hr 40 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 muffins

– Number of ingredients: 8

Burger or Hot Dog Buns

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 8

Homemade Flour Tortillas

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 5

Banana Banana Bread

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 5 mins

– Total: 1 hr 20 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 loaf

– Number of ingredients: 7

Quick and Easy Pizza Crust

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 12-inch pizza crust

– Number of ingredients: 6

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 large muffins

– Number of ingredients: 12

Joy’s Easy Banana Bread

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 9×5-inch loaf

– Number of ingredients: 7

French Breakfast Puffs

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 18 cinnamon rolls

– Number of ingredients: 15

No-Yeast Pizza Crust

– Prep: 15 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 12-inch pizza

– Number of ingredients: 5

Naan

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 7 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 23 mins

– Total: 3 hrs

– Servings: 14

– Yield: 14 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Classic Bran Muffins

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 breads

– Number of ingredients: 8

Cranberry-Orange Scones

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 scones

– Number of ingredients: 9

Golden Sweet Cornbread

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch round pan

– Number of ingredients: 8

Janet’s Rich Banana Bread

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 mins

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 1 9×5-inch loaf

– Number of ingredients: 10

Dumplings

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 dumplings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Banana Muffins II

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 muffins, or 48 mini muffins

– Number of ingredients: 8

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 9×5-inch loaf

– Number of ingredients: 11

Mom’s Zucchini Bread

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 1 hr 40 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 loaves

– Number of ingredients: 11

Chocolate Chip Muffins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

