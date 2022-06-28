Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home.

Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances.

Of all meals, “Brunch culture” has come up as a new American phenomenon, growing in leaps and bounds since it was first introduced in the 1930s with the trend exploding in the 2010s.

The coronavirus may have kept people from gathering around a table in a bustling restaurant late on a Sunday morning, but it doesn’t have to keep you from creating your own perfect meal at home.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of breakfast and brunch recipes from Allrecipes. Keep reading to reconnect with old breakfast staples and discover new inventive dishes for your next lazy morning.

Allrecipes

Banana Sour Cream Bread

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 mins

– Servings: 32

– Yield: 4 – 7×3 inch loaves

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Crustless Spinach Quiche

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Emily’s Famous Hash Browns

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sarah’s Applesauce

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Old Charleston Style Shrimp and Grits

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vanilla Crepes

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 crepes

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lobster Scrambled Eggs

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Bacon Rose Quiche

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 9-inch quiche

– Number of ingredients: 18

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Roasted Asparagus Prosciutto and Egg

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Love Letter – Crepes

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Romantic Lemon Cheesecake Pancakes

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 12 strips

– Number of ingredients: 1

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Classic Waffles

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 10 to 12 waffles

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Mini Quiches

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 mini quiches

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Oven Baked Omelet

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Monkey Bread Made Easy

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Salted Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

– Prep: 2 hrs 30 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 3 hrs

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 18 buns

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 4 eggs

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Broiled Grapefruit

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Total: 16 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 grapefruit halves

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Breakfast Sausage

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

– Prep: 2 hrs 30 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 3 hrs

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 15 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Scrambled Egg Muffins

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 1 hr 5 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 3 – 7×3 inch loaf pans

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

French Crepes

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here