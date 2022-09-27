Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home.

Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances.

Of course, nothing is quite so decadent as a perfectly constructed dessert.

So to help sharpen your baking skills, Stacker compiled a list of dessert recipes from Allrecipes. What follows are 25 recipes sure to appeal to novice and experienced chef alike. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite guilty pleasures made the list.

Allrecipes

King Cake

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 1 hr 45 mins

– Total: 2 hrs 45 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 ring shaped loaf

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sweetheart Cupcakes

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 40 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen cupcakes

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

One Bowl Chocolate Cake III

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 – 9 inch round cake layers

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Best Lemon Bars

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Creamy Rice Pudding

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Key Lime Pie VII

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Additional: 32 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spanish Flan

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 20 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch round

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tiramisu II

– Prep: 35 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs 15 mins

– Total: 5 hrs

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 7×11-inch dish

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Salted Caramel Custard

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 2 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 (.5 ounce) ramekins

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chef John’s Bananas Foster

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Real Strawberry Frosting

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 18 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Walnut Banana Bread Pudding

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 5 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs 30 mins

– Total: 10 hrs 5 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Doberge Cake

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 25 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 9-inch layer cake

– Number of ingredients: 27

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Flourless Chocolate Cake II

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 1 hr 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 55 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 8-inch single layer cake

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Homemade Baked Egg Custard

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 2 hrs 5 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Old Fashioned Creamy Rice Pudding

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grandma’s Lemon Meringue Pie

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Brownies

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

– Prep: 15 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 2 1/2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Sugar Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 bars

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 2 mins

– Total: 7 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 cake

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.