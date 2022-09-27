Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.
In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home.
Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances.
Of course, nothing is quite so decadent as a perfectly constructed dessert.
So to help sharpen your baking skills, Stacker compiled a list of dessert recipes from Allrecipes. What follows are 25 recipes sure to appeal to novice and experienced chef alike. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite guilty pleasures made the list.
Allrecipes
King Cake
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 45 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 45 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 ring shaped loaf
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Sweetheart Cupcakes
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 40 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen cupcakes
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
One Bowl Chocolate Cake III
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 – 9 inch round cake layers
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
The Best Lemon Bars
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Creamy Rice Pudding
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Key Lime Pie VII
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Additional: 32 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Spanish Flan
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch round
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Tiramisu II
– Prep: 35 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs 15 mins
– Total: 5 hrs
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 7×11-inch dish
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Salted Caramel Custard
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 (.5 ounce) ramekins
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chef John’s Bananas Foster
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Real Strawberry Frosting
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 18 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Walnut Banana Bread Pudding
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs 30 mins
– Total: 10 hrs 5 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 9×13-inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Doberge Cake
– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 9-inch layer cake
– Number of ingredients: 27
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Flourless Chocolate Cake II
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 10 mins
– Total: 1 hr 55 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 8-inch single layer cake
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Homemade Baked Egg Custard
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs 5 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Old Fashioned Creamy Rice Pudding
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 1 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Grandma’s Lemon Meringue Pie
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Best Brownies
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing
– Prep: 15 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 2 1/2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Easy Sugar Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Classic Peanut Butter Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Quick and Easy Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 bars
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 2 mins
– Total: 7 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 cake
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
