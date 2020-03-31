3 delicious recipes to try as the weather gets nice and you spend more time grilling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken with lemon and oregano

Ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh oregano

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 tablespoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoons black pepper

1/3 cup olive oil

12 chicken legs, thighs, or chicken breast halves with skin and bones. I prefer thighs

5 lemons, cut crosswise into 1/3-inch-thick slices

Loaf of crusty bread

Directions:·

If you aren't able to grill; chicken can be roasted, skin sides up, in 2 shallow baking pans in upper and lower thirds of a 500°F oven, switching position of pans halfway through baking, until skin is crisp and chicken is cooked through. Lemon slices can be grilled in a well-seasoned ridged grill pan.

Whisk together lemon juice, oregano, garlic, 1/2 tablespoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl and add oil in a slow stream, whisking.

Discard any excess fat from chicken and season with well salt and pepper.

Grill chicken as you normally would to an internal temperature of 165F or until the juickes run clear.

Transfer the cooked chicken to bowl with lemon dressing and turn to coat, and then transfer to a large serving platter.

Drizzel the bread with olive oil and kosher salt.

Grill the bread and the lemon slices on rack over flames, uncovered, until grill marks appear, and arrange on the platter with chicken. Serve with the loaf of grilled crusty bread.

Veggie pasta salad

For vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

6 tablespoons good extra virgin olive oil, (Cervasi preferred)

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 lb. penne or other pasta (Cervasi preferred)

Grilled vegetables: (See Lauren’s tips)

1 bunch asparagus spears (about 15 spears), ends trimmed

1 pint cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (or just eyeball it)

Kosher salt

For the Salad:

1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved

3 cups baby spinach, kale or arugula

1 bunch of torn basil (optional)

5 ounces crumbled goat cheese (or feta)

Directions:

1) In a small bowl mix all ingredients together for the vinaigrette

2) Cook pasta in a large pot of liberally salted water (about 2 tablespoons) until al dente. Drain pasta and place into a large bowl.

3) Meanwhile, heat the grill to medium heat. Drizzle asparagus and cherry tomatoes with extra virgin olive oil and Kosher salt. To grill vegetables, use a grill pan or place veggies directly on the

grill. Grill the asparagus until slightly charred, turning half way. Grill

tomatoes until just beginning to soften and char. Remove from the grill and cut asparagus into bite size pieces. (Alternatively, you can roast the veggies in a 400 degree oven.)

Add the grilled veggies, spinach, olives, and half the goat cheese to the bowl with the pasta.

Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss lightly.

Take a taste and add more salt or pepper as needed. Top with remaining goat cheese

Strawberry Parfait

Ingredients:

1 quart of hulled and quartered strawberries

3 teaspoons sugar

10 cookies; gingersnap, graham crackers or any other cookies

Greek yogurt, flavored yogurt, or whipped cream

• Substitute any other fruit for the strawberries: bananas, blueberries, peaches, etc.

• Substitute granola for the cookies

• Serving size depends on the size of your glass

Directions:

Toss 1 quart of hulled and quartered strawberries with 3 teaspoon sugar in a large bowl and let sit for 5 to 30 minutes.

Crush 10 cookies (gingersnap, graham cracker or any other cookie) in a zip bag.

Sprinkle a layer of cookie crumbs in the bottom of a glass or

parfait glass.

Top with a layer of Greek yogurt and then a layer of berries.

Repeat process.

Sprinkle the top layer with more cookie crumbs, berries or whipped cream.

Garnish with a cookie or mint if desired.

