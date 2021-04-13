3-ingredient peanut butter cookie recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you like sweet treats and little effort, you may go nuts for this recipe.

Chef Jill Garcia Schmitt with The Culinary Center of Kansas City joined the FOX4 Morning Show to demonstrate how to whip up and enjoy this peanut butter confection.

Ingredients

230 grams (1 cup) peanut butter

150 grams (2/3 cup) granulated sugar

1 large egg

Directions

Put the peanut butter, sugar and egg into a mixing bowl and stir together. Scoop out 1 tablespoon of the mixture and roll into a ball. Place on a lined baking sheet and repeat

with the rest. Press each down with a fork then place into the fridge for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake for 12-18 minutes. Leave on the tray for 5 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool.

FOX4 recipes

