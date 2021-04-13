3-ingredient shortbread cookie recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You may think of Girl Scout cookies when you hear the word “shortbread,” but you don’t have to wait until the annual sale to get your hands on some.

Now you can make it fresh in your kitchen with three simple ingredients.

Chef Jill Garcia Schmitt with The Culinary Center of Kansas City joined the FOX4 Morning Show to show how easy these wedge-shaped cookies come together.

Ingredients

7 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

50 grams (4 tablespoons) granulated sugar (reserve 1 teaspoon)

150 grams (1 cup) all-purpose flour

Directions

Beat the butter and 45 grams sugar together. Stir in the flour, then turn onto a lined baking sheet and shape into a half-inch circle. Cut into 8 segments, prick with a fork and sprinkle with remaining teaspoon of caster sugar. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes then bake for 22-25 minutes until starting to color around the edges and the center has firmed up. Slice through again and leave on the tray for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool.

FOX4 recipes

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.