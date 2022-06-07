Humans have been making pie for millennia. Archeologists uncovered a recipe for chicken pie carved into a stone tablet that dates back to 2000 B.C., and there’s firm evidence that Ancient Greeks developed the pie pastry we use today.
The food’s longevity makes perfect sense when you consider just how close to perfect it is: pie comes wrapped in its own edible packaging and can be stuffed with a host of different fillings, from sweet to savory, that can meet every type of dietary need.
Stacker compiled a list of pie recipes from Allrecipes. From classics like apple and chicken pot pie to more unique options, there’s surely something to get your mouth watering.
Real Southern Peanut Butter Pie
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Mini Key Lime Pies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 mini pies
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Grandma’s Lemon Meringue Pie
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Ever Pie Crust
– Prep: 20 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 2 pie crusts
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Graham Cracker Crust I
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 7 mins
– Total: 17 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie crust
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Sweet Potato Pie I
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 50 mins
– Total: 1 hr 80 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Blueberry Pie
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Total: 65 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Blackberry Pie I
– Prep: 40 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 80 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Perfect Pumpkin Pie
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 55 mins
– Total: 70 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Key Lime Pie VII
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Additional: 32 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Peanut Butter Pie
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Canned Apple Pie Filling
– Servings: 56
– Yield: 7 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Homemade Pie Crust
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 2 pie crusts
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Banana Cream Pie I
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 42 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)
– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 35 mins
– Total: 3 hrs 60 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 tarts
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Fresh Rhubarb Pie
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Lemon Pie II
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Grandma’s Iron Skillet Apple Pie
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 apple pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Key Lime Pie I
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Fresh Pear Pie
– Prep: 40 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 90 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 20 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 90 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 10 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Apple Pie Filling
– Servings: 40
– Yield: 5 – 9 inch pies
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
My Grandma’s Shoo-Fly Pie
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Buttermilk Pie
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Apple Crumb Pie
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 80 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Millionaire Pie
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 2 pies
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Apple Pie I
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Peach Pie
– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 1 hr 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Apple Hand Pies
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 hand pies
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Concord Grape Pie I
– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 5 hrs 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Russian Apple Tart
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Coconut Cream Pie I
– Prep: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Crumb Topping for Pies
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 8×8-inch tart
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Pecan Pie
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Sweetest Southern Sweet Potato Pie
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 1 hr 75 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Fruit Pizza I
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 35 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 fruit pizza
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Simple Pumpkin Pie
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Chess Pie
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Total: 65 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here