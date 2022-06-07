Humans have been making pie for millennia. Archeologists uncovered a recipe for chicken pie carved into a stone tablet that dates back to 2000 B.C., and there’s firm evidence that Ancient Greeks developed the pie pastry we use today.

The food’s longevity makes perfect sense when you consider just how close to perfect it is: pie comes wrapped in its own edible packaging and can be stuffed with a host of different fillings, from sweet to savory, that can meet every type of dietary need.

Stacker compiled a list of pie recipes from Allrecipes. From classics like apple and chicken pot pie to more unique options, there’s surely something to get your mouth watering.

Real Southern Peanut Butter Pie

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 20 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 2 hrs 20 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Mini Key Lime Pies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 mini pies

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Grandma’s Lemon Meringue Pie

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Ever Pie Crust

– Prep: 20 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 2 pie crusts

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Graham Cracker Crust I

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 7 mins

– Total: 17 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie crust

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Sweet Potato Pie I

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 50 mins

– Total: 1 hr 80 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Blueberry Pie

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 65 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Blackberry Pie I

– Prep: 40 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 80 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Key Lime Pie VII

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Additional: 32 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Peanut Butter Pie

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Canned Apple Pie Filling

– Servings: 56

– Yield: 7 quarts

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Homemade Pie Crust

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 2 pie crusts

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Banana Cream Pie I

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 42 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 35 mins

– Total: 3 hrs 60 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 tarts

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Fresh Rhubarb Pie

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Lemon Pie II

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Grandma’s Iron Skillet Apple Pie

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 apple pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Key Lime Pie I

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Fresh Pear Pie

– Prep: 40 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 90 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 20 mins

– Total: 2 hrs 90 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 10 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Apple Pie Filling

– Servings: 40

– Yield: 5 – 9 inch pies

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

My Grandma’s Shoo-Fly Pie

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Buttermilk Pie

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Apple Crumb Pie

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 80 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Millionaire Pie

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 2 pies

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Apple Pie I

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Peach Pie

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 1 hr 45 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Apple Hand Pies

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 hand pies

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Concord Grape Pie I

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 5 hrs 45 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Russian Apple Tart

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Coconut Cream Pie I

– Prep: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Crumb Topping for Pies

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 8×8-inch tart

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Pecan Pie

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Sweetest Southern Sweet Potato Pie

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 1 hr 75 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Fruit Pizza I

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 35 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 fruit pizza

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Simple Pumpkin Pie

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Chess Pie

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 65 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here