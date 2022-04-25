In 1939, Ruth Wakefield decided to experiment with the cookie recipe she’d been using at her Massachusetts restaurant, the Toll House. She added a few Nestle Semi-Sweet chocolate chunks to her batter, and wound up with a treat she called the “Toll House Crunch Cookie.”
Today, 7 billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten in the United States annually. About 50% of them are homemade. But if creamy chocolate chunks aren’t really your thing, there are plenty of other options to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Stacker compiled a list of cookie recipes from Allrecipes. From sugar cookies to jam-filled treats, there’s sure to be something here to inspire your next dozen or two!
The Best Lemon Bars
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
No Bake Cookies I
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 35 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Sugar Cookies
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Brownies
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Classic Peanut Butter Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Quick and Easy Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 bars
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 35 mins
– Total: 1 hr 60 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 28 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 42
– Yield: 3 1/2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 1 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 2 mins
– Total: 22 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen cookies
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Edible Cookie Dough
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Mrs. Sigg’s Snickerdoodles
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies III
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 20 mins
– Total: 1 hr 65 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies I
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Aunt Cora’s World’s Greatest Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr 45 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Chewy Chocolate Cookies II
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 9 mins
– Additional: 21 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Lemon Cheesecake Bars
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 45 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 95 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 9×13 pan
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
– Servings: 60
– Yield: 5 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Zucchini Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Chocolate Crinkles II
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs 28 mins
– Total: 4 hrs 60 mins
– Servings: 72
– Yield: 6 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Big Soft Ginger Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 25 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Peanut Butter Bars I
– Prep: 25 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Scotcharoos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 30 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 bars
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Chocolate Protein Balls
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Cream Cheese Squares
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 squares
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Iced Pumpkin Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 40 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Buckeye Cookies III
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 3 – 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies III
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Seven Layer Bars
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 13 mins
– Total: 1 hr 40 mins
– Servings: 72
– Yield: 6 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Banana Oatmeal Cookie
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Great Grandma’s Sour Cream Drop Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Grandma Ruth’s Snickerdoodle Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 36 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Chewy Coconut Cookies
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Biscotti
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 42
– Yield: 3 to 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Grandma’s Gingersnap Cookies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 30
– Yield: 5 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Paul’s Pumpkin Bars
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Lactation Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 36 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
MMMMM… Brownies
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Magic Cookie Bars I
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Cereal Cookies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 60
– Yield: 60 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Cake Mix Cookies IV
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Grama’s Corn Flake Peanut Butter Cookies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 25
– Yield: 25 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here