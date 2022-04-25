In 1939, Ruth Wakefield decided to experiment with the cookie recipe she’d been using at her Massachusetts restaurant, the Toll House. She added a few Nestle Semi-Sweet chocolate chunks to her batter, and wound up with a treat she called the “Toll House Crunch Cookie.”

Today, 7 billion chocolate chip cookies are eaten in the United States annually. About 50% of them are homemade. But if creamy chocolate chunks aren’t really your thing, there are plenty of other options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Stacker compiled a list of cookie recipes from Allrecipes. From sugar cookies to jam-filled treats, there’s sure to be something here to inspire your next dozen or two!

The Best Lemon Bars

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 7

No Bake Cookies I

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 35 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

Easy Sugar Cookies

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Best Brownies

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 13

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Quick and Easy Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 bars

– Number of ingredients: 9

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr 35 mins

– Total: 1 hr 60 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 28 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 42

– Yield: 3 1/2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 3

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 mins

– Total: 22 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen cookies

– Number of ingredients: 3

Edible Cookie Dough

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Mrs. Sigg’s Snickerdoodles

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies III

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 6

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 1 hr 20 mins

– Total: 1 hr 65 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies I

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

Aunt Cora’s World’s Greatest Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr 15 mins

– Total: 1 hr 45 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 8

Chewy Chocolate Cookies II

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 9 mins

– Additional: 21 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Lemon Cheesecake Bars

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 45 mins

– Total: 2 hrs 95 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 9×13 pan

– Number of ingredients: 12

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

– Servings: 60

– Yield: 5 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Zucchini Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 14

Chocolate Crinkles II

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs 28 mins

– Total: 4 hrs 60 mins

– Servings: 72

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 25 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Peanut Butter Bars I

– Prep: 25 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 6

Scotcharoos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 bars

– Number of ingredients: 6

Chocolate Protein Balls

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Cream Cheese Squares

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 squares

– Number of ingredients: 7

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 40 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 16

Buckeye Cookies III

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 3 – 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 6

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies III

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

Seven Layer Bars

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 1 hr 13 mins

– Total: 1 hr 40 mins

– Servings: 72

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Banana Oatmeal Cookie

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 11

Great Grandma’s Sour Cream Drop Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 10

Grandma Ruth’s Snickerdoodle Cookies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 36 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 9

Chewy Coconut Cookies

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Biscotti

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 42

– Yield: 3 to 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 6

Grandma’s Gingersnap Cookies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 30

– Yield: 5 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 4

Paul’s Pumpkin Bars

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 13

Lactation Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 36 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 15

MMMMM… Brownies

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 9

Magic Cookie Bars I

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 6

Cereal Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 60

– Yield: 60 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 11

Cake Mix Cookies IV

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 3

Grama’s Corn Flake Peanut Butter Cookies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 25

– Yield: 25 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 5

