One of the best parts of the holidays is the baking. After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log.

The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century, which means professional and amature chefs have developed hundreds of thousands of recipes over the intervening years. Some of them are mind-blowingly delicious, others less than delectable.

In order to help you narrow down your options this holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of the best and most unique Christmas cookies recipes from Allrecipes.

Allrecipes

Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 to 24 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Hedgehog Cookies

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen cookies

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Royal Icing II

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 3 cups

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Russian Tea Cakes I

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 3 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chocolate Pecan Sandies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 65 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Citrus Shortbread Cookies

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 35 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Crescent Butter Biscuits

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 40 mins

– Servings: 100

– Yield: 100 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chocolate Crinkles II

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs 28 mins

– Total: 4 hrs 60 mins

– Servings: 72

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Butter Snow Flakes

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Peanut Blossoms II

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 48 mins

– Total: 90 mins

– Servings: 84

– Yield: 7 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sugar Cookie Icing

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 dozen cookies’ worth

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Sugar Cookies

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 1 1/2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 40 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Original Nestle® Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 9 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 39 mins

– Servings: 60

– Yield: 60 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Scotcharoos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 bars

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

