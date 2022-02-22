A good source of protein and omega-3 fats, eggs are versatile, cheap, and popular. In 2018, Americans reportedly consumed about 279 eggs per person, or 95 million in all.

While they can be eaten for any meal, or as a snack, they remain most popular as a breakfast food. After all, nothing starts your day off quite like a plate of steaming scrambled eggs.

But if scrambled eggs just aren’t doing it for you anymore, then have no fear–– Stacker compiled a list of Breakfast eggs recipes from Allrecipes. From deluxe omelets to classic casseroles, these recipes will breathe new life into everyone’s favorite breakfast staple.

Scrambled Eggs Done Right

– Prep: 2 mins

– Cook: 4 mins

– Total: 6 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 5

Quick Quiche

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Aussie Breakfast Egg Mess

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Total: 33 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Green Chile Frittata

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Perfect Breakfast

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 open-faced sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 6

Authentic Huevos Rancheros

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Eggy Veggie Bake

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

French Egg and Bacon Sandwich

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

Scrambled Egg Muffins

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Crustless Spinach Quiche

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

Scrambled Pizza

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

Magical Egg Salad

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch casserole

– Number of ingredients: 7

Easy Bacon and Cheese Quiche

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

Super Easy Egg Casserole

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Sausage Casserole

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 1 hr 45 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Easy Quiche

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 10 inch quiche

– Number of ingredients: 8

Bacon, Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Quiche

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 45 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 1 hr 85 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch quiche

– Number of ingredients: 11

Southern Grits Casserole

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Spinach Quiche

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch quiche

– Number of ingredients: 12

Egg Sandwich

– Prep: 1 min

– Cook: 4 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 5

Basic Quiche by Shelly

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch quiche

– Number of ingredients: 8

Ramen Scrambled Eggs

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 7

Easy Mini Quiches

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 mini quiches

– Number of ingredients: 6

Hash Brown and Egg Casserole

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 20 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 1 hr 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 – 8×8 inch casserole

– Number of ingredients: 9

Loaded Vegetarian Quiche

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 deep-dish quiche

– Number of ingredients: 14

Cheesy Bacon-Sausage-Egg-Hash Brown Skillet

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

Egg in a Hole

– Prep: 1 min

– Cook: 4 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 4

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 4 eggs

– Number of ingredients: 17

Breakfast Biscuits

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Best Scrambled Eggs

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 3 mins

– Total: 8 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 5

Crab Brunch Casserole

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Easy Broccoli Quiche

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Overnight Blueberry French Toast

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs 30 mins

– Total: 9 hrs 60 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

Oven Scrambled Eggs

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

Baby Spinach Omelet

– Prep: 6 mins

– Cook: 9 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 6

Best Oven Baked French Toast

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch casserole

– Number of ingredients: 7

Make-Ahead Air Fryer Breakfast Burritos

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 40 mins

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 15 burritos

– Number of ingredients: 5

Curried Egg Sandwiches

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 5

Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

The Denver Omelet

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 omelet

– Number of ingredients: 8

Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 30 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 9 hrs 50 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Casserole

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Freeze-and-Reheat Breakfast Burritos

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 24 mins

– Total: 54 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 burritos

– Number of ingredients: 11

Baked French Toast

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Additional: 14 hrs 5 mins

– Total: 14 hrs 60 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

